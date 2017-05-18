mumble
- MusicWho Did Eminem Diss? Everyone Burned On "Kamikaze"Eminem hits back at his detractors on "Kamikaze," these are the folks who caught his wrath.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Xan Reacts To Being Left Off Of 2018 XXL Freshman ListLil Xan can barely pronounce his words as he speaks about being snubbed by XXL.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChief Keef Takes Credit For Inventing Mumble RapChief Keef wants to be recognized for his contributions to hip-hop.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicCoolio On Mumble Rap: "We Need To Teach These Young Cats"Coolio thinks that millenial rappers are not entirely to blame for their dip in quality.By Devin Ch
- MusicThis Parody Of Kendrick Lamar's "Humble" Just Went Viral"Speak up bitch. Don't mumble." By Mitch Findlay