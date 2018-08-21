mtv vmas 2018
- MusicNicki Minaj Standing Up To Applause At VMAs Is Latest Meme To Take Over TwitterNicki's power.By Lynn S.
- MusicAmber Rose Says Successful Co-Parenting With Wiz Khalifa Means No SexAmber Rose swears it's the key to a non-complicated relationship. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMTV VMA's 2018 Reach Record-Low RatingsVMA's 2018 set an all-time low in viewership for the second year in a row.By Aron A.
- MusicRita Ora Says Avicii Would Be "So Happy" About "Lonely Together" VMA WinRita Ora's Avicii collab awarded her the Best Dance Video. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMadonna On Aretha Franklin Tribute Backlash: People "Are So Quick To Judge"Madonna clarifies her speech on Aretha Franklin. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Looked Bored AF During J Lo's VMA PerformanceKylie Jenner & Travis Scott are feeling some heat. By Chantilly Post