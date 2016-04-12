Ms. Gladys
- NewsBirdman Has Turned His "Respek" Catchphrase Into A SongStunna man is gonna keep on demanding "Respek." His next single will be titled just that. By Angus Walker
- NewsBirdman Feat. Neno Calvin & Hot Boy "Fuk Em" VideoBirdman addresses his haters in the new video to "Fuk Em," featuring Neno Calvin and Hot Boy. By Angus Walker
- NewsBirdman Shares Release Dates For "Ms. Gladys" & "Rich Gang 2"Birdman is dropping his solo album, "Ms. Gladys," as well as the second Rich Gang compilation this summer. See release dates for both projects below. By Angus Walker
- NewsBirdman Announces New Album "Ms. Gladys"; Says "Rich Gang 2" Dropping In JulyBirdman will be dropping off a new album this June called "Ms. Gladys."By Kevin Goddard