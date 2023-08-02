MrBeast Burger
Viral
MrBeast Sued For $100 Million Over MrBeast Burger Fiasco
The MrBeast Burger saga continues.
By
Alexander Cole
Aug 07, 2023
Pop Culture
MrBeast Sues MrBeast Burger Partner Over "Disgusting" Burgers
The lawsuit comes after thousands of customers slam the ghost kitchen brand.
By
Ben Mock
Aug 02, 2023
