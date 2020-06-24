Move Ya Hips
- Music VideosA$AP Ferg's "Move Ya Hips" With Nicki Minaj & MadeinTYO Features Crazy Sex RobotA$AP Ferg's new music video for "Move Ya Hips," featuring Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, is officially here.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersNicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song's Chart Debut"#ASAPFergIsOverParty" trends on Twitter after it was revealed that his new song with Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, "Move Ya Hips," debuted at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 despite the Barbz' push for a higher spot.By Alex Zidel
- MusicA$AP Ferg Confirms "Forthcoming" Nicki Minaj Collab Dropping This Week"Move Ya Hips" dropping this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Tells Barbz To Ask Kim Kardashian & A$AP Ferg For Unreleased TracksNicki Minaj told her Barbz that if they want those unreleased songs, they're going to have to spam A$AP Ferg and Kim Kardashian's comment sections.By Erika Marie