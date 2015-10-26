monster 2
- MusicWhat Is Future Getting Ready To Drop?With no shortage of album possibilities in the mix, Future implores fans to "get ready," sparking hype that new music is coming. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Keeps "Monster 2" Hype Rolling With New JacketWith "Monster 2" hype beginning to take form, Future keeps the momentum rolling with a fly new varsity jacket. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is ComingFans think Future is preparing for a new era. By Madusa S.
- MusicFuture & DJ Esco Are Cooking UpAfter the reveal that "Monster 2" was in the works, Future and DJ Esco continue to put in work at the studio. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicFuture Teases "Monster 2"Future hits the studio with Metro Boomin, Southside, and DJ Esco, setting the table for his long-awaited sequel "Monster 2." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFuture Reportedly Has Six Albums And Three Mixtapes "Ready Right Now"According to Southside, Future "literally" has nine projects ready to go.By Danny Schwartz
- MixtapesFuture Responds To Funk Flex Rant With "Monster 2" BoastsFunk Flex gave Future some "extra motivation" to drop "Monster 2".By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentI Think 12 Months Crazy: Future's Best Year YetA year after Future dropped "Monster," we look back on what's been the most successful 12 months of his career. By Patrick Lyons
- MixtapesFuture Teases "Monster 2" MixtapeFuture's "Monster 2" mixtape could be dropping this week?By Rose Lilah