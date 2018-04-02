mobile games
- GamingSnoop Dogg Debuts Mobile Game "Snoop Dogg's Rap Empire"Become a rap star. By Karlton Jahmal
- GamingMinecraft's Augmented-Reality Mobile Game Gets Release InfoA new augmented-reality Minecraft game is almost here.By Cole Blake
- Gaming"Fortnite" Gets Invaded By Monsters For "Fortnitemares" Halloween EventSquad up against the supernatural. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Halloween Event Set To Drop This Week"Fortnite" gets spooky. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" For PlayStation 4 Finally Introduces Cross-Platform Play BetaSony has agreed to play nice. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Introduces New Rift-To-Go Grenade That Will Teleport You Away From EnemiesAvoiding danger just got interesting. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Beta For Android Finally Touches DownAndroid is finally joining the "Fortnite" party. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Brings Back The Guided Missile WeaponThe controversial weapon is returning. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Has Earned Over $1 Billion: Report"Fortnite" continues to rule supreme. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokemon Quest" Surpasses 7.5 Million DownloadsPokemon continues to cash in. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Season 5 Launch Delayed By Epic GamesEpic Games is giving players a few extra days in season 4. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Has Made $100 Million On iOS In First Three Months"Fortnite" continues to rake in the cash.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Set To Introduce Trading Between Players & New Friend System"Pokemon GO" gamers rejoice!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite" Has Amassed 125 Million Active Users in Under One Year"Fortnite" has taken over the world. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Pokemon Go" Announces Alola Region Forms Are Coming SoonNew Pokemon are headed your way!By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Legends" For Android Debuts In The USAnother "Dragon Ball" game has hit the country.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Fortnite Mobile" Voice Chat Update & Android Launch Are Currently In DevelopmentIn "Fortnite," communication is key. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPokémon GO Settles $1.5 Million Lawsuit, Must Reimburse Fest AttendeesGotta pay 'em all.By Karlton Jahmal