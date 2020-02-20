Mike Bloomberg
- TV"SNL" Tackles Coronavirus With White House Press Conference Parody"Saturday Night Live" opened with a coronavirus skit, last night, parodying the White House press conference addressing the epidemic.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMike Bloomberg Footage Joking About Father, Son Overdose Death ResurfacesMike Bloomberg is in hot water over a resurfaced clip of him making fun of a father, son duo who overdosed on heroin. By Dominiq R.
- PoliticsNicki Minaj Criticizes Democratic NomineesNicki Minaj has since deleted her commentary of the Democratic Debate, where Elizabeth Warren launched a vicious attack on Mike Bloomberg.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsElizabeth Warren's Bloomberg Takedown Gets "Ether" TreatmentElizebeth Warren's teardown of Mike Bloomberg had one fan revisiting the days of Nas' "Ether."By Mitch Findlay