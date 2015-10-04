Migos Thuggin
- NewsCocoon (Remix)Migos enlist Young Thug for the remix of their sublime single "Cocoon." By Angus Walker
- Original Content10 Joint Projects That May Or May Not Come OutHere are 10 of the most potent unreleased collaborative mixtapes, projects, and albums in hip hop.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsOffset Says Lyor Cohen Blocked The Release Of "Migos Thuggin"Offset claims 300 Ent. exec curbed "Migos Thuggin," Migos' collaborative mixtape with Young Thug.By Danny Schwartz
- News"Migos Thuggin" Will Arrive On ChristmasMigos and Young Thug are dropping "Migos Thuggin" on Christmas Day. By Angus Walker
- NewsCrime StoppersMigos and Young Thug drop off a release from "Migos Thuggin."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsYoung Thug Confirms Projects With Migos, Fetty Wap & Post MaloneYoung Thug revealed three joint projects during an informative interview in Paris. By Angus Walker
- NewsYoung Thug Teases Joint Project With Fetty Wap: "ThuggaWapp"Young Thug tells his fans to get ready for "ThuggaWapp." By Angus Walker
- NewsSlime Season 2Happy Halloween!! Here's Young Thug's "Slime Season 2." By Angus Walker
- NewsYoung Thug Reveals "Slime Season 2" ArtworkYoung Thug previews the cover art for "Slime Season 2."By Rose Lilah
- Editor's PickA Migos & Young Thug "Migos Thuggin" Mixtape Is On The WayYoung Thug and Migos to release "Migos Thuggin." Bang. By Angus Walker