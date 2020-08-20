Mignonnes
- MoviesNetflix Co-CEO Defends "Cuties": "The Film Speaks For Itself"The streaming network has been indicted on child pornography charges in connection with the film starring young girls.By Erika Marie
- MoviesNetflix Defends "Cuties" As A "Social Commentary" Against Sexualizing Young ChildrenNetflix gave a response to the backlash the streaming service has received over the controversial French film "Cuties," denouncing claims that the movie promotes pedophilia and the sexualization of young girls.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesNetflix Apologizes For "Cuties" Art After Accusations Of Sexualizing Kids SurfaceThe streaming service shared the cover art for a French film and soon faced accusations of hyper-sexualizing young children.By Erika Marie