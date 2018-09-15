midterms
- SocietyDonald Trump Thinks People Need Voter ID To Buy CerealHe also doesn't like people shaming him for being racist.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyFlorida Gives Voting Rights To Former FelonsThat's more than a million people.By Brynjar Chapman
- Society"Marijuana" Wins Big On Election Night 2018Big inroads for marijuana lovers in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Convinces People That Kid Rock Won A Senate Race: Watch"How do you feel about Kid Rock's campaign slogan, 'smell my fingers, no new taxes?'"By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicFrank Ocean Drops "Blonded Radio" Parts 2 & 3 During Electoral RushFrank Ocean kept pleading with American voters late into the night.By Devin Ch
- SocietyVoting Today Can Get You A Bunch Of Free StuffA nice bonus. By Brynjar Chapman
- PoliticsSeth Meyers Dissects Donald Trump's Obsession With "Baby" As InsultTrump really doesn't like babies. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentDwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Trolls Kevin Hart Once AgainIn an effort to pull out the vote. By Brynjar Chapman
- PoliticsFrank Ocean's "Blonded Radio" Returns To Beats 1Stream the newest episode.By Zaynab
- PoliticsChelsea Handler Gets Naked To Bring Out The VoteJust in time for the elections.By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentSNL's Keenan Thompson Thinks Pete Davidson's Veteran Joke Was In Bad TasteEveryone agrees.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyCharlamagne To Executive Produce Documentary On Politician Bakari SellersBakari Sellers tries to make history in the midterm elections. By Brynjar Chapman