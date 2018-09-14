middleweight
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Wins UFC Middleweight ChampionshipCelebrities from every corner were in attendance, and social media lit up with highlights and incredible moments from last night's fight in Miami.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsConor McGregor Is Reportedly So Jacked He Could Be A MiddleweightConor McGregor is putting in work as he recovers from his leg injury.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Explains His Beef With Paulo CostaIsrael Adesanya will defend his Middleweight title at UFC 253 on Saturday night.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBoxer Patrick Day In A Coma Following Violent Knockout: ReportA stark reminder of how dangerous boxing can be.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUFC 234: Israel Adesanya Beats Anderson Silva In Battle Of "Young Sputnik Vs Idol"UFC 234 was the scene of an important "Passing of the Guard" moment.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Set To Fight Daniel Jacobs On Cinco De Mayo WeekendCanelo Alvarez & Daniel Jacobs will put all the Middleweight straps on the line in a unification bout.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Strips Gennady Golovkin Of Middleweight TitleCanelo pulls an upset over GGG.By Milca P.
- SportsCanelo Alvarez Training For 1st Round KO In Gennady Golovkin RematchCanelo Alvarez stirs the pot ahead of his rematch with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin on Saturday.By Devin Ch