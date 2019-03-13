michael jai white
- Pop CultureMichael Jai White Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Discover Michael Jai White's journey from martial artist to acclaimed actor and filmmaker, shaping a successful career.By Rain Adams
- MusicSnoop Dogg & Mack 10's Crew Fight Was Funny, Says Michael Jai WhiteApparently, the two rapper's crews had it out for each other, but they didn't really know how to fight.By Noah Grant
- TVMichael Jai White Discusses His Son Dying From COVID-19 Months AgoThe actor spoke about the "street life" having a hold on his son who was hospitalized "for a while" before passing away.By Erika Marie
- SportsUFC's Mike Perry Apologizes For Use Of N-Word: "You Won't Hear It From Me"He previously called actor Michael Jai White a "b*tch ass n*gga" and stated he can use the word because a DNA kit revealed he was 2% African.By Erika Marie
- MoviesMichael Jai White Questions Jamie Foxx Starring In Mike Tyson BiopicThe actor portrayed Tyson in a 1995 film and he discussed Foxx's role as the champion boxer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Jai White Says Tupac Changed Demeanor Around Black PeopleMichael Jai White often played pool with Tupac Shakur when the young rapper was alive, and he remembered how "goofy" he was—that is until other black people came into the room.By Erika Marie
- RandomNick Cannon Says Black Men Refer To Themselves As "Baby" Because "We're Not Yet Men"He discussed the names that black people call one another.By Erika Marie
- RandomMichael Jai White Talks Cuba Gooding Jr's "Wild" Ways: "His Nickname Was 'Butt Naked'"White added that Cuba gave himself the moniker.By Erika Marie
- AnticsUFC's Mike Perry Unapologetic About Calling Michael Jai White A "B*tch Ass N*gga"Whew, boy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Jai White On Terry Crews Being #MeToo'd: "I Would Kill Somebody!"He's not about the disrespect.By Erika Marie
- SportsMichael Jai White Details Best Compliment From Eddie Murphy Over Mike Tyson RoleThe actor called it the greatest compliment he'd ever received.By Erika Marie
- Movies"Spawn" Star Michael Jai White Shares Reservations About Reboot: "I Don't Get It"The comic book's creator has been trying to get a reboot of the film off the ground for decades.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Jai White Puts Heath Ledger "Dark Knight" Death Rumors To RestThe actor says Ledger's role as the Joker didn't have anything to do with his death.By Erika Marie