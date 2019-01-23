michael gandofini
- MoviesMichael Gandolfini Talks Following In His Father's Footsteps As Tony SopranoGandolfini chatted with Jimmy Fallon about playing young Tony Soprano.By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesMichael Gandolfini Says Playing Tony Soprano Was "Probably The Toughest Decision" He's Ever MadeMichael Gandolfini says that staring in "The Many Saints of Newark" was "probably the toughest decision" he's ever made.By Cole Blake
- TVMichael Gandolfini Had Never Seen "The Sopranos" Before Auditioning For PrequelMichael Gandolfini had never seen "The Sopranos" before auditioning for the role of Tony Soprano.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Sopranos" Prequel Series Garners Interest From HBO Boss"The Sopranos" could be making a return to TV.By Cole Blake
- EntertainmentMichael Gandolfini's Young Tony Soprano: New Pictures SurfaceIt's Tony Soprano like you've never seen him before. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesJames Gandolfini's Son Turns Into Young Tony Soprano In New Set PhotosMichael Gandolfini is the spitting image of his dad as a young Tony Soprano.By Alex Zidel
- TVYoung Tony Soprano Will Be Played By James Gandolfini's SonThis apple hasn't even fallen from the tree. By Brynjar Chapman