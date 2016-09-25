Miami Marlins
- SportsUdonis Haslem To Be Honored By Miami MarlinsSeptember 7 will be UD Night in at the South Beach ballpark.By Ben Mock
- SportsMarlins Make Kim Ng The First Female GM In MLB HistoryKim Ng also becomes the first female GM in the history of North American men's professional sports.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMultiple Marlins Players Infected With COVID-19, Home Opener CanceledThe start of the MLB season has not been a promising one.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMarlins Blame Rays For Killing Steve Irwin, Immediately ApologizeThe social media person was on one today.
By Alexander Cole
- SportsJose Fernandez' Lawyer Claims He Was Drugged Before Fatal CrashLate Marlins pitcher framed in deadly crash, says lawyer.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDJ Khaled Performed Pre-Game For Miami Marlins & Almost Nobody Showed UpNobody showed up to catch DJ Khaled's pre-game performance at the Marlins game.By Alex Zidel
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Says Goodbye To Miami After Being Introduced In NYCGiancarlo puts on the pinstripes for the first time.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsGiancarlo Stanton Could Soon Be Traded To The Giants Or The CardinalsAll deals are on hold until Giancarlo Stanton approves one of them. By Matt F
- SportsDerek Jeter's Group Agrees To Buy The Miami MarlinsJeter-led group buys Marlins for $1.2B.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsDerek Jeter And Jeb Bush Reportedly Win Auction For Miami MarlinsJetes and Jeb to become new owners of the Marlins.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMiami Marlins Star Pitcher Jose Fernandez Killed In Boating AccidentFernandez was just 24 years old.By Kyle Rooney