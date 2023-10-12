Metallica
- MusicKirk Hammett Net Worth 2023: What Is The Metallica Legend Worth?Explore Kirk Hammett's journey from humble beginnings to Metallica legend. Dive into his net worth, musical contributions, and personal life.By Jake Skudder
- MusicRobert Trujillo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Metallica Legend Worth?Dive into Robert Trujillo's rise in music, from his early days to his massive success with Metallica, etching him into icon status.By Jake Skudder
- MusicJames Hetfield Net Worth 2023: What Is The Metallica Legend Worth?Explore James Hetfield's journey to fame, Metallica's success, and the factors contributing to his impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- MusicLars Ulrich Net Worth 2023: What Is The Metallica Legend Worth?Explore Lars Ulrich's journey to fame, his contributions to Metallica, and the factors influencing his impressive net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder