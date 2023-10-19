Kirk Hammett Net Worth 2023: What Is The Metallica Legend Worth?

Kirk Hammett, the iconic lead guitarist for Metallica, has been a force to be reckoned with in the world of heavy metal for decades. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated to be around $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did he amass such a fortune, and what has contributed to his legendary status in the music industry?

Born on November 18, 1962, in San Francisco, Kirk Hammett's journey into music began early. His older brother's music collection introduced him to rock and roll. It included iconic bands like Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix. By age 15, Hammett had picked up a guitar, and by 16, he had formed his own thrash metal band, Exodus.

Joining Metallica

ROYAL OAK, MI - FEBRUARY 1: (L-R) Bass guitarist Cliff Burton (1962-1986), drummer Lars Ulrich. Vocals, guitarist James Hetfield and guitarist Kirk Hammett pose. For a studio portrait during the Ride the Lightning Tour at the Royal Oak Music Theatre. On February 1, 1985, in Royal Oak, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images)

In 1983, a significant turn led Hammett to join Metallica, replacing their original lead guitarist, Dave Mustaine. This move would prove pivotal not just for Hammett but for the band as a whole. With Hammett's inclusion, Metallica's sound evolved, and they began their ascent to becoming one of the most successful rock groups in music history. Over the years, Metallica has sold more than 125 million albums worldwide, with their tours known to gross between $70-100 million, including ticket sales, merchandise, and royalties.

Further, Kirk Hammett's contribution to Metallica's success is undeniable. He has penned some of the most memorable guitar riffs in rock history. One of his most notable contributions is the riff for "Enter Sandman," which became one of Metallica's biggest mainstream hits. His prowess as a guitarist has not gone unnoticed; in 2003, Rolling Stone ranked him No. 11 in their list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.

Beyond Music: A Passion For Horror

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN - JULY 09: Kirk Hammett, lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Metallica, performs on July 09, 2019 at Ullevi Stadium in Gothenburg, Sweden. (Photo by Julia Reinhart/Getty Images)

Outside of his musical career, Hammett is a dedicated horror genre fan. He has an extensive collection of horror memorabilia, including film costumes and original movie posters. In 2012, he showcased his passion by releasing a photo collection book dedicated to monster movies and horror artifacts. He even launched an annual horror convention, Kirk Von Hammett's Fear FestEvil, in 2014.

On the personal front, Hammett has been married twice and has two sons with his current wife, Lani, whom he married in 1998. He has also made significant investments in real estate, primarily in the San Francisco area. Some of his notable purchases include a mansion in San Francisco's Pacific Heights neighborhood and properties in the luxurious Sea Cliff area. Over the years, he has seen considerable profits from his real estate ventures, further adding to his net worth.

Conclusion

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Lars Ulrich and Robert Trujillo of Metallica arrive for the midnight signing of their new album "Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct" at HMV Oxford Street on November 17, 2016 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Brian Rasic/WireImage)

Kirk Hammett's journey from a young boy in San Francisco to a global rock icon is inspirational. His dedication to his craft and his business acumen have made him one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. As we look at his net worth in 2023, it's clear that the Metallica legend's legacy is not just about the music but also about passion, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence.