Robert Trujillo Net Worth 2023: What Is The Metallica Legend Worth?

As of 2023, Robert Trujillo, the iconic bassist of the legendary heavy metal band Metallica, boasts an estimated net worth of a whopping $65 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But how did this rock star amass such a fortune? Let's delve into his illustrious career and the milestones contributing to his impressive wealth.

Born on October 23, 1964, in Santa Monica, California, Robert Trujillo grew up in Culver City and is of Native American and Mexican descent. His passion for music was evident early on, leading him to perform in various party bands during his youth. At 19, he pursued jazz studies to become a studio musician. However, the allure of rock and metal proved irresistible, redirecting his career path.

Rise With Suicidal Tendencies & Infectious Grooves

Trujillo's big break came in 1989 when he replaced Bob Heathcote as the bassist for the California hardcore punk band Suicidal Tendencies. He contributed to several of their albums during his tenure, including Controlled by Hatred/Feel Like Shit…Déjà Vu and Suicidal for Life. Simultaneously, Trujillo embarked on a side project, Infectious Grooves, a funk metal supergroup. Their debut album, The Plague That Makes Your Booty Move… It's the Infectious Grooves, released in 1991, showcased their unique blend of humor and musical prowess.

Metallica: The Game Changer

In 2003, two years after Metallica's bassist Jason Newsted's departure, Trujillo joined the heavy metal giants' ranks. His inclusion was significant, with a $1 million advance marking his entry. His first album with Metallica, Death Magnetic (2008), topped the Billboard 200 charts and secured three Grammy Awards. The subsequent World Magnetic Tour from 2008 to 2010 further solidified his position in the band. Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, released in 2016 after an eight-year hiatus, continued the band's legacy, becoming their sixth consecutive studio album to debut at number one on the Billboard 200.

Other Noteworthy Collaborations

Outside of Metallica, Trujillo's collaborations are vast. He played for Ozzy Osbourne, contributing to the 2001 album Down to Earth and re-recording bass tracks for reissued albums. He also briefly joined Black Label Society and played on Jerry Cantrell's solo album Degradation Trip in 2002. Further, Trujillo's talents aren't confined to the music stage. He ventured into film, producing the 2014 documentary Jaco, which delves into the life of jazz bassist Jaco Pastorius. His earlier forays into acting included roles in films like House Calls (1978) and Scout's Honor (1980).

Renowned for his finger-style playing, Trujillo occasionally employs a pick. He's recognized for chord-based harmonics and the slap bass technique. Over the years, he's played various bass guitars, including Warwick Streamer, Fernandes Gravity, and Yamaha TRB5-P2. In 2010, he collaborated with Dunlop Manufacturing to design signature bass strings.

Personal Life & Real Estate Ventures

Trujillo's personal life is as vibrant as his career. Married to Chloé, the couple has two children, Tye and Lullah. Following his father's footsteps, Tye is also a bassist, performing with bands like Korn and Suspect208. On the real estate front, Trujillo made a significant purchase in December 2007, acquiring a home in Topanga, California, for $1.8 million.

In conclusion, Robert Trujillo's journey from a young boy in Culver City to a rock legend with Metallica is inspirational. His net worth of $65 million in 2023 is a testament to his talent, dedication, and the indomitable spirit of rock 'n' roll.