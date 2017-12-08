memorable
- Original Content10 Iconic Desus & Mero MomentsCelebrating the most brolic brand in comedy.By Danny Schwartz
- StreetwearVirgil Abloh Explains Kanye West Hug At Paris Fashion Show: "That Show Was Us"Virgil Abloh credits Kanye West for how far he's come in fashion. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentEmilia Clarke Reveals How Brad Pitt Gave Her "The Best Night" Of Her LifeClarke is opening up about her experience with the famed Hollywood A-lister. By David Saric
- MusicBig Sean's Most Quotable "Double Or Nothing" BarsBehold some of Sean Don's finest lyrical moments. By Mitch Findlay