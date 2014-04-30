me. i am mariah the elusive chanteuse
- NewsMariah Carey's "Me. I Am Mariah…" First Week Sales ProjectionsMariah Carey is set to have a moderate sales week for her new album, "Me. I Am Mariah… The Elusive Chanteuse".By Trevor Smith
- NewsMeteorite (Q-Tip's Version)Q-Tip has shared a new version of Mariah Carey's "Meteorite."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsIt's A WrapTwo r'n'b singers, Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige team up for "It's A Wrap."By Rose Lilah
- NewsDedicatedMariah Carey collaborates with Nas on this stand-out from her new LP.By Lloyd Jaffe
- NewsStream Mariah Carey's Album "Me. I Am Mariah...The Elusive Chanteuse"Stream Mariah Carey's new album "Me. I Am Mariah... The Elusive Chanteuse" in its entirety.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsYou Don’t Know What To Do (CDQ)Here goes the CDQ of Mariah Carey's collaboration with Wale, "You Don't Know What To Do."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMariah Carey Debuts "You Don’t Know What To Do" With Wale Live On Today ShowMariah Carey premieres a new record off her upcoming album live on The Today Show with Wale.By Rose Lilah
- NewsThirstyMariah Carey is joined by Rich Homie Quan on her new single "Thirsty."By Rose Lilah
- NewsMariah Carey Announces New Album "Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse"Mariah Carey surprises everyone by announcing her new album "Me I Am Mariah: The Elusive Chanteuse".By Kevin Goddard