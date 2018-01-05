Mayans MC
- Entertainment"Mayans MC" Renewed For A Second Season By FXThe Mayans are sticking around.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Sons Of Anarchy" Spin-Off "Mayans M.C." Receives First Official TrailerThe trailer debuted ahead of the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Sons Of Anarchy" Spin-Off "Mayans M.C." Gets Official Premiere DateIn a post-Jax Teller world, the story continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentFX Confirms “Sons Of Anarchy” Spin-Off Series “Mayans MC”FX has confirmed that the anticipated "Sons Of Anarchy" spin-off, "Mayans MC," is on the way.By Kevin Goddard