max extension
- SportsAnthony Davis Refuses Lakers Max Extension, Will Go To Free AgencyDavis is hoping to maximize his earnings.By Alexander Cole
- BasketballPascal Siakam Agrees To $130 Million Extension With Toronto Raptors: ReportPascal Siakam just got paid.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsBradley Beal Reportedly Hesitant To Sign Max Extension With WizardsBeal could be leaving $111 million on the table.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBradley Beal To Be Offered Three-Year, $111 Million Extension: ReportThe Wizards want to make sure their future is intact.By Alexander Cole