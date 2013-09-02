matangi
- MusicM.I.A's New Documentary Was Shot Over 22 Years: From Refugee To Pop StarShe's sharing her life story.By Zaynab
- NewsM.I.A. "DoubleBubbleTrouble" Video (Prod. By The Partysquad)Watch M.I.A.'s new video for "DoubleBubbleTrouble."By hnhh
- SongsTrouble AgainPeep a new track from M.I.A. "Trouble Again," which did not make her album "Matangi."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCover Art Revealed For M.I.A.'s "Matangi" Album [Update: Tracklist With Features Added]M.I.A. lets go the album art for her forthcoming LP "Matangi."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCome Walk With MeM.I.A. releases the full version of her new single "Come Walk With Me", off her upcoming album "Matangi" which drops November 5th.By Kevin Goddard