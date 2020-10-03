mask mandate
- LifeUber & Lyft Passengers & Drivers No Longer Required To Wear Masks In The U.S.U.S. airlines will no longer require masks for employees and travellers on domestic flights, although government agencies recommend still wearing one.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoachella Removes All COVID-Related Restrictions Including Masks & Negative TestsStagecoach Music Festival has also cut out its COVID-19 restrictions.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomDisney World Changes COVID-19 Face Covering Policy For RestaurantsThey do not want visitors to take off masks unless actively eating or drinking.By hnhh
- PoliticsMississippi Becomes 1st State To Lift Mask MandateMississippi has become the first state to lift its mask mandate.By Cole Blake