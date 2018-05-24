market value
- SneakersCoronavirus Hit Nike And Now It's Shaking Up The Sneaker WorldThe Coronavirus has started to affect the sneaker world as much as it has the sports sphere. ByAlexander Cole11.4K Views
- StreetwearCoronavirus Leads To Massive Decline In Nike's Market ValueThe Coronavirus continues to be spread around the world and now, Nike is beginning to feel the effects.ByAlexander Cole30.8K Views
- TechPeloton's Market Value Suffers A $942 Million Drop Following Backlash From Holiday AdThe poorly-received ad for the stationary bikes has deeply affected the company's stock value.ByLynn S.5.0K Views
- EntertainmentNetflix's Market Value Exceeds Comcast's & Is Close To Surpassing Disney'sThe streaming giant is making some serious moves in the stock market. ByDavid Saric2.8K Views