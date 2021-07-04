Maria Taylor
- TVRachel Nichols Officially Leaves ESPNRachel Nichols' time at ESPN is coming to an end.By Marc Griffin
- SportsESPN Drops Rachel Nichols From NBA Coverage & Cancels "The Jump""The Jump" is canceled as Rachel Nichols is removed from ESPN's NBA coverage.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsMaria Taylor Makes Her NBC Debut After ESPN FalloutMaria Taylor is already making waves at NBC throughout the Olympics.By Alexander Cole
- TVMaria Taylor & ESPN Part WaysMaria Taylor’s farewell ESPN telecast was Tuesday night’s Finals game.By Taya Coates
- SportsMaria Taylor On Rachel Nichols Incident: "I'm Still In The Fight"Maria Taylor posts on Instagram following the debacle.By Yoni Yardeni
- SportsRachel Nichols Apologizes To Maria Taylor On "The Jump:" WatchRachel Nichols kept the apology brief during Monday's episode of "The Jump."By Alexander Cole
- SportsStephen Jackson Criticized On Twitter After Defending Rachel NicholsMany took exception to Stephen Jackson's recent comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRachel Nichols Exposed For Rant About Diversity And Maria TaylorRachel Nichols was caught saying some disparaging things about ESPN colleague Maria Taylor.By Alexander Cole