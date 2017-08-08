map
- Entertainment"Red Dead Online" Gets A New Battle Royale Mode"Gun Rush" mode promises to reduce time spent outdoors.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Fortnite" Week 10 Jigsaw Puzzle Piece Locations RevealedThe final week of season 5 has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Fortnite" Week 9 Map Leaks: Villain Rocket Is Missing & Tilted Towers ExpandsThere's a new building in Tilter Towers.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKodak Black Is High On The List Of Florida's Most Listened-To ArtistsKodak Black's music is getting played a lot in his home state.By Matt F