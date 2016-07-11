Lyric Ave
- NewsK Camp "Hungry N Lurkin" VideoPREMIERE: K Camp puts on an incredible feast in "Hungry N Lurkin."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsK Camp "Lyric Ave" VideoK Camp shows off his new life on "Lyric Ave" in the new video to the title track off his latest EP. By Angus Walker
- NewsK Camp "Touchdown" VideoWatch K Camp's new video for "Touchdown," off his "Lyric Ave" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsHeaven SentK Camp shares a silky smooth new joint, "Heaven Sent," off his upcoming "Lyric Ave" EP. By Angus Walker
- NewsK Camp Announces “Lyric Ave” EPK Camp is getting ready to release the "Lyric Ave" EP.By Kevin Goddard
- News6pm On LyricListen to K Camp's freestyle over Drake's "4PM In Calabasas" dubbed "6PM On Lyric."By Kevin Goddard