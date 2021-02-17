Luka Donic
Pop Culture
Lil Baby Named On TIME "100 Next" List Along With Chloe X Halle, Doja Cat
After a stellar 2020, Lil Baby is starting off 2021 in similar fashion. The rapper is featured on TIME’s “100 Next” list, spotlighting leaders of the future.
By
Azure Johnson
Feb 17, 2021
Newest
Prev
Next
Oldest
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
Open Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
Close Search Menu
Search Hot New Hip Hop
News
>
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
>
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Download Our App
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE