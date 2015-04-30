luca brasi
- ReviewsKevin Gates "I'm Him" ReviewGates' gravitational pull is as glorious and idiosyncratic as ever, and it permeates the newfound maturity of his music.By Luke Hinz
- MusicKevin Gates Opens Up About His Controversial Battery ChargeKevin Gates reflects on a dark moment in his career. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKevin Gates Reflects On Lil Wayne Threatening To "Blackball" HimKevin Gates thanks Lil Wayne for teaching him a hard lesson. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Best Of Kevin Gates' "Luca Brasi"Kevin Gates is set to make a major comeback.By Narsimha Chintaluri
- MusicKevin Gates Announces "Luca Brasi 3" Mixtape Is On The WayKevin Gates' fascination with the "Godfather" character lives on.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Says He's Recording 200 to 300 Songs Before Dropping New MusicLooks like we're going to have to wait a bit before we get a new Kevin Gates project.By Aron A.
- Music VideosKevin Gates Shares His Perspective In The "Had To" VideoKevin Gates delivers another stand-out video for the "Had To" video.By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Gates Drops "By Any Means 2" Album Art, Announces Release DateThe rapper is set to drop "By Any Means" sequel while incarcerated.By Aron A.
- NewsKevin Gates "Pourin The Syrup" VideoKevin Gates shares a video for "Pourin The Syrup."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsI Don't Get Tired (Remix)Kevin Gates releases a new, August Alsina-less version of "I Don't Get Tired."By Patrick Lyons