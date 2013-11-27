love the way you lie
- MusicEminem's Team Confirms New Rihanna Track Was False AlarmThough many held onto hope that a new Eminem & Rihanna collaboration was underway, Burn It Down Group quickly came through to set the record straight. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's Team Teases New Song With RihannaEminem's marketing team hinted that a new song with Rihanna could soon be on the way. By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentSkylar Grey Reflects On Ten Years Working With EminemEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Skylar Grey talks her underground hip-hop origins, connecting with Eminem and Dr. Dre, and escaping to a cabin in the woods. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAlex Da Kid Opens Up About Eminem & Dr. Dre's Recording ProcessAlex Da Kid details mixing alongside two of the most legendary artists in the game. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Performs Live Medley On BCC Radio 1Eminem performs a few tracks from "Recovery" and "Marshall Mathers LP 2" on BBC Radio 1. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEminem Is The First Artist Ever To Earn Two Digital Diamond AwardsEminem achieves digital diamond certification for two different singles, making him the first artist in history to do so.By Rose Lilah
- NewsEminem & Rihanna's "The Monster" Goes PlatinumEminem and Rihanna's recent collaboration, "The Monster" has achieved platinum status.By Trevor Smith