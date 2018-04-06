love interest
- EntertainmentBeyonce Turned Down By Michael Ealy For Role In Music VideoThe actor politely declined for a good reason. By Aida C.
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Kicked Off Tinder For Posing With Fake IdentityGeorge Zimmerman's is striking out in the romance dept. since being pegged a gutless murderer.By Devin Ch
- MusicRomeo Re-ignites Beef With Bow Wow Over "Angela Simmons Love Triangle"Angela Simmons sparks another senseless bidding war.By Devin Ch
- Society16-Year Old High Schooler Danyna Gibson Stabbed To Death Over Love TriangleDanyna Gibson was slain by her classmate, reportedly over a competing love interest.By Devin Ch
- MusicIs Chris Brown Finally Moving On From Karrueche With New Flame?Chris Brown spotted with mystery woman outside of LA club.By Devin Ch