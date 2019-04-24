Love and Hip Hop Season 8
- TVLove & Hip Hop ATL Reunion Part 2: Pooh Hicks Gets Dragged & ExposedIn this week's episode, Pooh Hicks gets dragged to filth by the entire cast (figuratively and literally).By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 17 Recap: Karlie Redd's Lie Detector Test Results Are InIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc fights for Kendra, Karlie reveals the results of the lie-detector test, Rasheeda launches her mother-daughter event and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 16 Recap: Kendra Meets Young Joc's Baby MamasIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc faces several ultimatums after Kendra meets his baby mothers, Erica Dixon hosts a baby shower, Karlie gets in trouble and more in this week's juicy episode...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 15 Recap: Akbar V Publicly Humiliates ShekinahIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc tells his other baby mothers about Kendra, Shekinah and Akbar V face off, Kirk & Rasheeda host a couple's seminar and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 14 Recap: Karlie Redd & Mo Hit Up Couples CounsellingKarlie Redd & her fiance Mo bring their issues to couple's counselling, Joc calls on Shekinah to take care of business, Scrapp DeLeon emphasizes on keeping things light and Rasheeda chats with Jasmine at last. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 13 Recap: Karlie Redd & Pooh Take A Lie Detector TestIn this week's episode, secrets are uncovered and lie detector tests are brought out. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Star Erica Dixon Shares First Photo Of Twin Girls: ReportIntroducing Embrii & Eryss. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 12 Recap: Joc Gets Cozy With Pooh In TrinidadIn this week's episode, Stevie J is back, Karlie & Pooh come to an agreement, Sierra gets lippy and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 11 Recap: Pooh Calls Out Karlie Redd In TrinidadBambi & Scrappy are going through it, Pooh hits Trinidad with a bang (literally) and much more in this week's juicy episode. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 10 Recap: Che Mack Gets Cheated OnEpic fights, unfortunate news, and surprise trips in this week's episode. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Star Che Mack Exposes Her Cheating Baby DaddyThis week's "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" episode screams drama. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 9 Recap: Karlie Redd & Pooh's Messy ShowdownPooh Hicks & Karlie Redd's face off and much more.By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 8 Recap: A Couples Retreat Gone WrongIn this week's episode, the cast goes on a trip and all hell breaks loose. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Star Erica Dixon Gives Birth To TwinsThe reality TV star was blessed with two baby girls.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentStevie J Blasts Joseline Hernandez For Not Letting Him See Their DaughterStevie J has got something to say.By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 7 Recap: Karlie Redd Calls Off EngagementThe drama and antics continue on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."By Aida C.
- EntertainmentKarlie Redd Blasted By Party DJ For "Eating Out Pooh's Cookie Jar"The reality star reportedly enjoyed an all you can eat butt-fet. By Aida C.