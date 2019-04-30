love and hip hop recap
- TVLove & Hip Hop ATL Reunion Part 2: Pooh Hicks Gets Dragged & ExposedIn this week's episode, Pooh Hicks gets dragged to filth by the entire cast (figuratively and literally).By Aida C.
- TVLove & Hip Hop ATL Reunion Episode: The Cast Finally Face OffIn this week's episode, the cast finally faces each other in part one of the reunions and we simply cannot get enough of the ensuing drama. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 18 Recap: Yung Joc Pops The QuestionThis week marks the final episode of the season and the cast members are closing in on their respective chapters.By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 17 Recap: Karlie Redd's Lie Detector Test Results Are InIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc fights for Kendra, Karlie reveals the results of the lie-detector test, Rasheeda launches her mother-daughter event and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 16 Recap: Kendra Meets Young Joc's Baby MamasIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc faces several ultimatums after Kendra meets his baby mothers, Erica Dixon hosts a baby shower, Karlie gets in trouble and more in this week's juicy episode...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 15 Recap: Akbar V Publicly Humiliates ShekinahIn this week's "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" episode, Young Joc tells his other baby mothers about Kendra, Shekinah and Akbar V face off, Kirk & Rasheeda host a couple's seminar and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 14 Recap: Karlie Redd & Mo Hit Up Couples CounsellingKarlie Redd & her fiance Mo bring their issues to couple's counselling, Joc calls on Shekinah to take care of business, Scrapp DeLeon emphasizes on keeping things light and Rasheeda chats with Jasmine at last. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 13 Recap: Karlie Redd & Pooh Take A Lie Detector TestIn this week's episode, secrets are uncovered and lie detector tests are brought out. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 12 Recap: Joc Gets Cozy With Pooh In TrinidadIn this week's episode, Stevie J is back, Karlie & Pooh come to an agreement, Sierra gets lippy and more...By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 11 Recap: Pooh Calls Out Karlie Redd In TrinidadBambi & Scrappy are going through it, Pooh hits Trinidad with a bang (literally) and much more in this week's juicy episode. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" Star Che Mack Exposes Her Cheating Baby DaddyThis week's "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" episode screams drama. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 8 Recap: A Couples Retreat Gone WrongIn this week's episode, the cast goes on a trip and all hell breaks loose. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSolo Lucci Publicly Placed In Handcuffs During Cinco De Mayo CelebrationsSolo Lucci was publicly placed in cuffs. By Aida C.
- Original ContentLove & Hip Hop ATL Episode 7 Recap: Karlie Redd Calls Off EngagementThe drama and antics continue on "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta."By Aida C.