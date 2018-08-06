Lorene Scafaria
- MoviesCardi B Taught Her "Hustlers" Costar How To Give A Lap DanceLearn from the expert. ByNoah C6.1K Views
- Music"Hustlers” Director "Chased" Cardi B For Two Years Before Involvement In The FilmCardi B finally agreed. ByChantilly Post2.7K Views
- EntertainmentCardi B, Jennifer Lopez & Lizzo Appear As Strippers In First Look For "Hustlers""Hustlers" movie is officially on the way.ByAron A.22.2K Views
- MusicJennifer Lopez To Play Former Stripper Who Goes After Wall Street Clients In "Hustlers"JLo's readying her next big screen debut. ByChantilly Post4.1K Views