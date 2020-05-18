Lindsay McMichael
Pop Culture
Ahmaud Arbery Case: Lindsay McMichael, Relative Of Killers, Shares Death Scene Photo
Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February, and now his killers' sister and daughter, Lindsay McMichael, shared a photo to her Snapchatof him bloodied on the ground.
By
Erika Marie
May 18, 2020
