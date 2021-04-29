Lil Yase
Crime
Bay Area Rapper Lil Yase Allegedly Killed Over Love Triangle: Report
Two suspects have reportedly been arrested for the murder of Lil Yase, and police believe that they allegedly killed the Bay Area rapper over a love triangle.
By
Joshua Robinson
Apr 29, 2021
