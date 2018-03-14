lil xan ban
- Original ContentHow Modern Hip-Hop's Disrespect Reflects The Spirit Of Punk MusicRather than following hip-hop's treasured code of conduct, today's rappers are echoing the early days of punk rock.
By Robert Blair
- MusicT.I. On Lil Xan: "Not Aware Of How Much Work Went Into Making It Where Pac Made It""The younger generation feels that respect comes from the disrespect of the former generation."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich Homie Quan Calls Lil Xan "The Wackest In The Game"The Lil Xan mess continues...By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Responds To Father's Criticism Amid Tupac DramaDon't expect Lil Xan and Father to be collaborating anytime soon.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Laughs Off Claims He's Banned From Hip-HopLil Xan keeps the joke running, posting a photo of himself at his "new job." By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentHow Modern Hip-Hop's Disrespect Reflects The Spirit Of Punk MusicRather than following hip-hop's treasured code of conduct, today's rappers are echoing the early days of punk rock.