- BeefQuando Rondo Suggests Lil Durk Lookalike In His Music Video Was A CoincidenceQuando Rondo discusses Michael Jordan and the Bible before clearing the air about the Lil Durk lookalike in the "Soul Reaper" music video.By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePerkio Reveals He's Charging $10K Per ShowThe Lil Durk lookalike is charging hefty bags for appearances, and some fans don't buy it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramLil Reese Responds To Perkio Over 6ix9ine Meet-Up: "Change His Name"Lil Reese has a message for Perkio following the viral 6ix9ine video.By Jordan Schenkman
- Gram6ix9ine & Lil Durk Lookalike Perkio Link Up: WatchViewers don't seem to be taking kindly to seeing Perkio and 6ix9ine together.By Hayley Hynes