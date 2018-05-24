Let The Trap Say Amen
- NewsLecrae & 24Hrs Team Up For New Zaytoven-Produced Song "I Can't Lose"Listen to a new collab from Lecrae & 24Hrs called "I Can't Lose."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLecrae Rides For The Almighty On Zaytoven Produced "Holy Water"Lecrae adds a holy twist to flex rap on "Holy Water."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsStream Lecrae & Zaytoven's Joint Project "Let The Trap Say Amen"Lecrae & Zaytoven release their joint effort "Let The Trap Say Amen."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosLecrae & Zaytoven Drop Off New Video For "Get Back Right"Check out Lecrae & Zaytoven's new video for "Get Back Right."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsLecrae & Zaytoven Team Up For New Single "Get Back Right"Listen to Lecrae's new single "Get Back Right" featuring Zaytoven.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLecrae Announces Zaytoven Collab Album "Let The Trap Say Amen"Lecrae announces his next project. By Matthew Parizot