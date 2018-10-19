left out
- MoviesNia Long Questions Why She's Left Out Of Hollywood Casting ConversationsShe mentioned Zoë Saldaña in "Avatar" as a role that she would've wanted, had industry leaders even considered her in the first place.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.9K Views
- MusicWyclef Jean Addresses Superbowl Halftime Show Absence With DIY CommercialDon't be upset on Wyclef's behalf. ByNoah C3.0K Views
- MoviesDirector Of "Crazy Rich Asians" Wants A "Star Wars" Spin-Off For Rose TicoWould this be justice for Rose Tico?ByCole Blake1024 Views
- EntertainmentAriana Grande's Ex Nathan Sykes Is Happy To Be Left Out Of "Thank U, Next""Well, that's good,"ByBrynjar Chapman2.8K Views
- MusicSwae Lee On Travis Scott "Sicko Mode" Video Exclusion: "I'ma Keep Note Of It"Swae Lee assumes he'll be more popular than Drake and Travis Scott in five years.ByAlex Zidel22.8K Views
- MusicSwae Lee Comments On Being Left Out Of Travis Scott & Drake's "Sicko Mode" VideoThe Rae Sremmurd member appears to be a little upset that he wasn't in the "Sicko Mode" video.ByAlex Zidel87.7K Views