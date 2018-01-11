latest
- SocietyDonald Trump & Immigrant Child Featured On Time Magazine's Latest CoverTrump's highly-contested child separation policy takes centre stage. By David Saric
- LifeYour iPhone May Soon Be Able To Unlock Your House & Car DoorThe gizmo may also act as a transit card as well. By David Saric
- EntertainmentKhloe Kardashian Will Allow Tristan Thompson Into The Delivery Room: ReportThe father will be there to witness his child's birth. By David Saric
- StreetwearSupreme Is Ready To Unleash Some New T-Shirt Designs This WeekThe brand's vast fanbase will have some new items to add to their collection. By David Saric
- SocietyGreat Mills High School Shooting In Maryland Injures Three PeopleAnother school shooting in 2018. By David Saric
- SocietyL.A. School Shooting Deemed Unintentional By Police: UpdateA 12 year-old was detained following the incident.
By David Saric
- LifeAdidas Originals Brings Back adicolor Apparel For SS18The iconic brand is digging into their archives for their latest collection. By David Saric