- MusicBlueface Calls DJ Akademiks "Lame AF"Their Twitter feud continues for no reason other than the California rapper trying to get a rise out of Ak.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBradley Beal Responds To Kent Bazemore’s Comment: “You A Straight Lame”Bradley Beal calls out Kent Bazemore following his subliminal shot.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentParis Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan "Beyond Lame & Embarrassing"Lindsay Lohan gets slammed by a former friend.By Aron A.
- LifeIHOb Criticized By Wendy's, White Castle & More Amid Polarizing Name ChangeOther companies are ripping into the breakfast giant. By David Saric
- MusicDrake-Inspired Rap Video From NYPD Cops Is Hilariously CringeworthyDrake gets a shout-out in a recent NYPD rap video. By Matt F
- MusicWiz Khalifa Says "Lean Is Lame," Wants Non-Users To Feel "Empowered"Wiz Khalifa sounds off on lean. By Matt F