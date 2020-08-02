L.A. Sheriff's Department
- CrimeArrest Made In Ambush Shooting Of L.A. Deputies In Compton: ReportDeonte Murray, 36, has been arrested and charged. He also stands accused of shooting a man in the leg during a carjacking earlier this month.By Erika Marie
- TVAl Sharpton Denounces Attacks On Police: "Stop Senseless Violence & Lawlessness"The civil rights activist said that he prayers for officers in the same prayer as he does Jacob Blake and George Floyd.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsL.A. Sheriff's Department Says Video Of Employees Partying Is InaccurateThe L.A. Sheriff’s Department is denying reports that employees were partying without masks.By Cole Blake