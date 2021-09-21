Kym Whitley
Pop Culture
Kym Whitley Details Not Suing Bobby Brown Over Bloody Bite To The Neck
On "Uncensored," Whitley explained that she met Brown at a party and he bit her so hard that she fell to the ground before security dragged him off.
By
Erika Marie
Sep 21, 2021
