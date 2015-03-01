konnichiwa
- NewsSkepta Comes Through With New Heat On "Neighborhood Watch" Ft. LDSkepta is back with a brand new banger titled, "Neighborhood Watch."By Aron A.
- InterviewsWatch Skepta's In-Depth Interview With DJ SemtexSkepta sits down with DJ Semtex for an almost hour-long interview.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsSkepta's "Konnichiwa" (Review)Skepta recognizes his influential position in the grime scene and delivers "Konnichiwa," an album that should appease day-one listeners as well as attract fans across the pond.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsStream Skepta's New Album "Konnichiwa"Out now on iTunes overseas, stream Skepta's new album "Konnichiwa" for free.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsNumbersBefore "Konnichiwa" drops at midnight, check out a fresh leak called "Numbers."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLive Stream Skepta's Album Launch Of "Konnichiwa"Skepta is launching his new album live from Tokyo, and you can tune in below.By Rose Lilah
- NewsSkepta Reveals "Konnichiwa" TracklistSkepta's 5th album "Konnichiwa" drops May 6th.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSkepta Announces Release Date For "Konnichiwa"Skepta shares the release date for his delayed album "Konnichiwa."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSkepta "Shutdown" VideoSkepta shares the video for "Shutdown."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsSHUTDOWNSkepta shares his new single, "SHUTDOWN" from "#Konnichiwa".By Trevor Smith