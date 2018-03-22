Kolorblind
- MusicDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" Is The Result Of His 56 Nights In Abu Dhabi JailDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" cements his status as one of Atlanta's top talents.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDJ Esco Does Drugs With Himself In "Xotic" VideoEsco drops the latest video off Kolorblind.By Matthew Parizot
- Music VideosDJ Esco & Future Are Balling Out In "Chek" VideoDJ Esco & Future are back again with another video.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDJ Esco Releases "Bring It Out" Video Featuring Future & O.T. GenasisCheck out DJ Esco's new video for "Bring It Out" featuring Future & O.T. Genasis.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ Esco & Future Team Up For "Kolorblind" ProjectDJ Esco connects with Future for a new project called "Kolorblind," featuring Future, Nas, Young Thug, A Boogie, Dej Loaf & more.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDJ Esco Connects Nas & Future On "Walk Thru"DJ Esco unleashes another cut off of "Kolorblind" with Nas and Future.By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Esco’s “Kolorblind” To Feature Future, A Boogie, Young Thug, & MoreDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" drops this Friday, March 30th.By Kevin Goddard
