know yourself
- Original ContentDrake's "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" Is A Winter In The 6ixReflecting on the impact of Drake's 2015 mixtape, "If You're Reading This It's Too Late" on the fifth anniversary of its surprise release. By Aron A.
- Original ContentDrake Track Bracket: Only 4 Songs Remain In Semi-FinalsWhich song will win?By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Disses Kanye West While Performing "Know Yourself" In ChicagoDrake is still taking shots at Kanye.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicJay-Z Mashes Up "Jigga What" With Drake's "Know Yourself" At 4:44 ConcertHOVA puts his spin on Drake's hometown anthem.
By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reportedly Dating Model Winnie HarlowDrake is dating Canadian model Winnie Harlow, reports say.By hnhh