- NewsHopsin's "Tour Life" Vlog For Bristol, UKPeep Hopsin's tour vlog from his time in the UK.By Rose Lilah
- NewsHopsin Goes On Twitter Rant, Calls Out Fans, "Knock Madness" Tour & FameHopsin voices his displeasure at being in the spotlight, and wants to stop touring for "Knock Madness."By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsHopsin Talks Suicidal Tweets, "Knock Madness" & MoreWatch Hopsin Talks Suicidal Tweets, "Knock Madness" & MoreBy Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Hopsin's "Knock Madness"Hopsin delivers an undoubtedly solid project with "Knock Madness". By Iva Anthony
- NewsHopsin Reveals "Knock Madness" Tracklist, Goes On Bleak Twitter RantHopsin has revealed the tracklist of his upcoming project, "Knock Madness," also taking the opportunity to express his frustration with the industry on Twitter.By Trevor Smith
- NewsCover Art & Release Date Revealed For Hopsin's "Knock Madness"Check out the cover art and release date for Hopsin's new album, "Knock Madness."By Rose Lilah