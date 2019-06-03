Klay Thompson injury
Klay Thompson Reportedly Suffers Serious Leg InjuryKlay Thompson suffered an injury this week and it may have been serious.By Alex Zidel
"Headband Klay" Returns In Full Warriors Uniform For Pre-Game Shooting SessionKlay still draining jumpers in full uniform as he rehabs his ACL.By Kyle Rooney
Klay Thompson Aiming For Return After 2020 All Star Break: Report"I'm going to come back 110%."By Kyle Rooney
Klay Thompson Timetable For Return Revealed Following SurgeryKlay's surgery a success, expected to be back in 5-7 months.By Kyle Rooney
Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant Update: Warriors Optimistic For Game 4Klay expected to play Game 4, Warriors optimistic KD could return as well.By Kyle Rooney
Warriors Provide Klay Thompson Injury Update Ahead Of Game 3Klay questionable for Game 3 with strained hamstring.By Kyle Rooney
Warriors Klay Thompson Set For MRI: "I Don't See Myself Missing Game 3"Klay says he'll be ready to go in Game 3.By Kyle Rooney